Simmons Bank Purchases 5,804 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Simmons Bank grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

