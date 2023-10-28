Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

AMD opened at $96.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

