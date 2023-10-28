Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 25,965 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.