Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 3,885 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

