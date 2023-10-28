Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $44,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,462. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.