Bank of Nova Scotia Has $47.79 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $47,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

