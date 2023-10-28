Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $184,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after buying an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 303,324 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.05 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

