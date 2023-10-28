Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 194,149 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 440.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $58,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

