Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $604,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

