Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

