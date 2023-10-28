Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes $68,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of TLT stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.