Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

