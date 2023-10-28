Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Watsco worth $24,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

WSO opened at $343.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.01. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.38 and a twelve month high of $406.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

