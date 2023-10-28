Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 500 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Realty Income by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of O opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

