Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 54.2% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

