Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $134.85 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.30. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

