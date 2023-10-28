Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of VMI opened at $188.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

