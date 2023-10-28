Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.