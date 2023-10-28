Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.0 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

