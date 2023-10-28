Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 86.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

