Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

