Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 390 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

