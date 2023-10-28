Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 990,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $101,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after acquiring an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,060,000 after purchasing an additional 765,261 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,278,000 after purchasing an additional 487,202 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

