Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,635 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $112,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $584.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $642.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.01. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $384.72 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

