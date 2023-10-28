Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 520,665 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 520,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,941,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUR opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.