Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,906 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day moving average of $226.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.75.

View Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.