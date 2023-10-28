Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $183.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.30 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.