Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 779.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,553,000 after acquiring an additional 938,933 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 548,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $11,775,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 721.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 312,420 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the period.

BATS:PJUN opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

