Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 8,889 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,216,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after acquiring an additional 148,577 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

