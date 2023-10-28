Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $363,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

