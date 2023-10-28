Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $48.47 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

