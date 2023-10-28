Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 107.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

