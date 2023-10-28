Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

RWJ opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

