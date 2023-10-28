Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

