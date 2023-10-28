Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 474 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CNI opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.
CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.
