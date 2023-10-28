Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 299 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.