Simmons Bank Raises Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

