Simmons Bank Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

