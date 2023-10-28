Simmons Bank Has $1.92 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $50.39 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

