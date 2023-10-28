Simmons Bank Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in General Mills by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in General Mills by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1,105.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 245,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.30 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

