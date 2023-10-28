Simmons Bank Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $238.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.53.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

