Simmons Bank Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,632 shares of company stock worth $10,188,557 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $209.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.