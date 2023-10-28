Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $91.41 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.