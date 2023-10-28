Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 14,989 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $49.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

