Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $162.68. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

