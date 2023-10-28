JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

