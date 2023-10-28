Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.