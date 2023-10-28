Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

