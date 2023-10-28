Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 14,538 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,716.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $195.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.16 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

