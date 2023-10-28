Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 41,284 Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 4.20% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $296,000.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

TEQI opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

